Alert: Yankees star Aaron Judge hits 62nd home run to break Roger Maris’ 61-year-old American League record

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Yankees star Aaron Judge hits 62nd home run to break Roger Maris’ 61-year-old American League record.
- Chase Pickle Festival celebrates area’s pickled past
- Phone alerts responders after car hits tree, killing all 6
- Idlewild's famed Hotel Casa Blanca being restored
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
- ELECTION: Michigan Senate districts 33, 34 race up for grabs
- 5 new Caribbean escapes to book now
- Trial court
- Sheriff Martin: Lake County Reserve Deputy Joe Smith has died
Most Popular
- Two West Shore Community College faculty members are being celebrated for their recent publications.
- Baldwin’s junior high and varsity match for volleyball with Crossroads has been rescheduled for...
- The good news for the Baldwin Panthers in Friday’s home game against undefeated Farwell is the...
- BALDWIN – Nicole McGahey is Baldwin’s cross country coach and has three runners on the varsity...