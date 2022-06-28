Alert: Witness: Trump demanded to be taken to Capitol after 1/6 rally, tried to grab steering wheel from Secret Service agent

WASHINGTON (AP) — Witness: Trump demanded to be taken to Capitol after 1/6 rally, tried to grab steering wheel from Secret Service agent.
- 876 Michigan named one of the best small businesses in state
- Baldwin Family Health Care hires new dentist
- Bosnian Serb leader prays for Trump's return, praises Putin
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: The three basic ORV road rules
- Bayne's hard cider project grows, looking to expand business
- Michigan House hopeful Joseph Fox running for 101th District
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: 'You mean I need an ORV title?'
Most Popular
- Michigan's Aug. 2 primary election is roughly five weeks away, but election officials advise...
- To help cover the rising cost of insulin for people whose insurance doesn't include it or the 28...
- Here is how Michigan lawmakers representing Mecosta, Osceola and Lake counties voted during the...
- Bayne’s Apple Valley Farm, a fall destination known for doughnuts, caramel apples and pies aims...