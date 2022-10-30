Skip to main content
Alert: With 90.7% of votes tallied in Brazil election, candidates very close with 50.5% for Lula da Silva, 49.5% for Bolsonaro

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — With 90.7% of votes tallied in Brazil election, candidates very close with 50.5% for Lula da Silva, 49.5% for Bolsonaro.

