Alert: Wisconsin prosecutors seek arrest warrant for Kyle Rittenhouse, say he violated bond by failing to update addressUpdated
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin prosecutors seek arrest warrant for Kyle Rittenhouse, say he violated bond by failing to update address.
