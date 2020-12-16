https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/Alert-White-House-Vice-President-Mike-Pence-15809505.php
Alert: White House: Vice President Mike Pence, wife Karen to receive COVID-19 vaccine FridayPublished
WASHINGTON (AP) — White House: Vice President Mike Pence, wife Karen to receive COVID-19 vaccine Friday.
