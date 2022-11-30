Alert: Wall Street closes sharply higher after Fed Chair Jerome Powell signals slower interest rate hikes; S&P 500 up 3.1%

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street closes sharply higher after Fed Chair Jerome Powell signals slower interest rate hikes; S&P 500 up 3.1%.
- Sportsman's Club dinner and raffle big success
- Kim Kardashian and Ye settle divorce, averting custody trial
- Benefits set to help Lake County deputy treasurer with bills
- NW Indiana man gets 70 years for torture death of son, 4
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: 'Don't tell me I can't film in public, cop-er!!"
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
- New England senators seek help to avoid energy disruptions
- President Joe Biden to visit SK Siltron in Bay City
Most Popular
- The Lake County Sportsman’s Club hosted its annual Hunters Dinner on Nov. 12, at the VFW Post...
- Beth Knight, chief deputy for Lake County the treasurer’s office and township clerk for Pleasant...
- Organizers of the Baldwin Salmon Run, Deborah Hanes and Renee Bernardi, handed Shelly Shafer,...
- St. Ann’s Altar Society is hosting the second annual Living Nativity, with showings at 5 p.m. and...