Alert: Vatican says retired Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI's health is "worsening" and Pope Francis went to see him.

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Vatican says retired Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI's health is "worsening" and Pope Francis went to see him.
- Barryton's Vivid Farms Cannabis keeps caretakers in mind
- Lake County residents encouraged to confirm broadband access information
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: 'Don't tell me I can't film in public, cop-er!!"
- LCSO Charitable Campaign donates $500 to Caring Quilts in Baldwin
- DAYS GONE BY: The coal mining industry of Michigan
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
- 2 men arrested in cold case killing of Lansing hunter in 2018
- Big Rapids Township board addresses questions on potential battery factory
Most Popular
- Lake County Habitat for Humanity shared the warmth of the Christmas season Saturday by raising...
- Lake County children had opportunities to enjoy Christmas fun this past weekend in Luther and...
- The Lake County Economic Development Alliance and the Lake County board of commissioners are...
- The following is a list of community events happening in and around the area. If you have an...