Alert: Undefeated Gonzaga gets No. 1 overall seed for men's NCAA Tournament
Alert: Undefeated Gonzaga gets No. 1 overall seed for men's NCAA Tournament
March 14, 2021
Updated: March 14, 2021 6:26 p.m.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Undefeated Gonzaga gets No. 1 overall seed for men's NCAA Tournament.
