Alert: Ukrainian officials say 436 bodies exhumed from Izium burial site, 30 with signs of torture

IZIUM, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials say 436 bodies exhumed from Izium burial site, 30 with signs of torture.
- Baldwin schools evacuated due to bomb threat
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: Answering questions about service animals
- Bank CEOs questioned on consumer protections, social issues
- Man in critical condition following hit-and-run crash
- Baldwin special education director gets certification, award
- Police believe Wellston, Luther bank robberies may be connected
- Baldwin Class of 1972 invites classes '70 and '71 to reunion
- Yates Dial-A-Ride driver competes at the Small Bus Roadeo
Most Popular
- Yates Dial-A-Ride bus driver Josh Warner recently took his skills to the next level at the 45th...
- One of the Luther Lions Club's community outreaches is coordinating Feed America food giveaways,...
- Presidential Recognition Award recipients were honored at the West Shore Community College Board...
- Houseman’s Food Center in Baldwin wrapped up its “Donation at Checkout” campaign over the Labor...