Alert: Ukrainian official says bodies of 44 civilians found in rubble of building in Izyum destroyed by Russians in March

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian official says bodies of 44 civilians found in rubble of building in Izyum destroyed by Russians in March.
- New officers chosen for Lake County Township Association
- Decision Day: Baldwin senior class announces future plans
- First-ever statewide affordable housing plan launches in Michigan
- Small business loans available through Fremont Area Community Foundation
- 'Extreme' fire risk prompts red flag warning in northern Michigan
- Chronic wasting disease found in a Mecosta Co. whitetail deer
- Russia has yet to slow a Western arms express into Ukraine
- COVID cases on the rise across Michigan and US
Most Popular
- District Health Department No. 10 recently announce that the Michigan Department of Agriculture...
- Although U.S. Chief Medical Adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci said the country is out of the pandemic...
- A combination of very dry air and vegetation, warm temperatures and gusty winds up to 40 mph...
- The FDA advises parents to not make a homemade remedy in place of certified and regulated...