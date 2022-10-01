Alert: Ukrainian official says 20 people killed when shelling strikes evacuation convoy in country’s northeast

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian official says 20 people killed when shelling strikes evacuation convoy in country’s northeast.
