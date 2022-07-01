Alert: Ukrainian emergency services: Deaths reported after missile attacks hit residential buildings in Odesa region

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian emergency services: Deaths reported after missile attacks hit residential buildings in Odesa region.
- Irons Flea Roast & Ox Market returns for fun-filled weekend
- Staff at Baldwin schools receive Make a Difference Award
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: The laws we follow, revisted
- Lake County Habitat golf outing a big success
- Luther Logging Days kicks of July 2
- Positive Options for Kids in Idlewild receives $1,000 donation
- Pathfinder Library receives $2,000 donation from Sheriff's Office Charities
- Lake County community events calendar
Most Popular
- Lake County Habitat for Humanity celebrated their 25th Anniversary “Blessing of the Clubs” golf...
- The Lake County Sheriff’s Office charitable campaign presented a check for $2,000 to the...
- The Muddy Fox Trot, a family-friendly 5K mud run with a boot camp style obstacle course, returns...
- The Lake County Sheriff’s Office charitable campaign presented a check for $1,000 to Positive...