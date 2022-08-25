Alert: Ukraine: Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is cut off from electrical grid for 1st time after last power line damaged

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine: Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is cut off from electrical grid for 1st time after last power line damaged.
- Baldwin hoping to host football game on Thursday
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: Whip lights and random Michigan laws
- Police: Mother kills adult son, then herself in Bismarck
- Baldwin Community Schools implements additional safety measures
- Virginia-based drone company expanding, promising 655 jobs
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: A review of ORV rules and laws
- Luther woman dedicates bench 43 years after mother's murder
- Chase Pickle Festival celebrates area’s pickled past
Most Popular
- Columnist: The question was asked on the legality of attaching and/or operating whip lights on an...
- Michigan State Police is suspending the search for 28-year-old Coopersville resident Erik Johnson...
- U.S. Pres. Joe Biden announced today that the federal government would forgive up to $20,000...
- Navigating the waves of change, Ford Motor Co. plans for half its global production to be...