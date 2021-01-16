https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/Alert-Uganda-says-President-Yoweri-Museveni-wins-15876082.php
Alert: Uganda says President Yoweri Museveni wins a 6th term, as top opposition challenger Bobi Wine alleges riggingUpdated
KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Uganda says President Yoweri Museveni wins a 6th term, as top opposition challenger Bobi Wine alleges rigging.
