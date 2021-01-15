https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/Alert-Uganda-opposition-presidential-candidate-15873494.php
Alert: Uganda opposition presidential candidate Bobi Wine says military has entered his home and “we are in serious trouble.”Published
KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Uganda opposition presidential candidate Bobi Wine says military has entered his home and “we are in serious trouble.”
