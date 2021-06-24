Skip to main content
Alert: US unemployment claims fall slightly to 411,000 as job market slowly heals
Most Popular
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Banning of ORVs in the winter?
Gypsy moth issues persist, but might soon fade away
The Selbees go to Hollywood: Michigan couple win big with lottery plan
The Prime Day Apple deals are buried, but we found them
Chase Library receives donation
Woman who shot at police killed by cop at Juneteenth event
Oshkosh Defense to build Postal vehicles in South Carolina
Child tax credit payments begin July 15, Here's what you need to know
June 24, 2021
Updated: June 24, 2021 8:35 a.m.
WASHINGTON (AP) — US unemployment claims fall slightly to 411,000 as job market slowly heals.
More News
Chase Library receives donation
LAKE COUNTY — The Lake County Sheriff’s department charitable campaign program donated $1000 to...
Northern Michigan ‘seeing an explosion of tick activity’
NORTHERN MICHIGAN — As summer begins and Michiganders spend more time outside, the District...
See what 4-H can offer your family this summer
There’s no doubt about it, this summer is going to be different for everyone. However, parents...
Survey: Over 50% of Lake County residents can't access internet
LAKE COUNTY — A recent broadband survey conducted in Lake County revealed that 54% of residents...