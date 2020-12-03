https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/Alert-US-services-sector-index-ticks-down-to-15772323.php
Alert: US services sector index ticks down to 55.9 reading in November, but it's still expandingUpdated
WASHINGTON (AP) — US services sector index ticks down to 55.9 reading in November, but it's still expanding.
Most Popular
-
1
SEEDS EcoCorps Improves more than 80 miles of North Country Trail
-
2
Fatal train collision
-
3
Lake County launches new effort to expand broadband access
-
4
Sheriff: Florida deputies fatally shot man after car chase
-
5
DHD#10 REPORTS A POSSIBLE PUBLIC EXPOSURE AT OAK GROVES TAVERN IN IRONS
-
6
DAYS GONE BY: Logging Railroads in Lake County
-
7
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
-
8
Joe Biden weighs Rahm Emanuel for transportation secretary
-
9
Hunters bring deer to DNR check station
-
10
Enjoy holiday memories for years to come with a living tree
View Comments
© 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.