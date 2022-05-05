Alert: US regulators limit use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine to adults who cannot receive other COVID-19 shots

WASHINGTON (AP) — US regulators limit use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine to adults who cannot receive other COVID-19 shots.
