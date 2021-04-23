Skip to main content
Alert: US lifts pause, allowing Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccinations to resume
News
April 23, 2021
Updated: April 23, 2021 6:53 p.m.
WASHINGTON (AP) — US lifts pause, allowing Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccinations to resume.
