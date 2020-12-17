https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/Alert-US-jobless-claims-rise-to-885-000-as-15810641.php
Alert: US jobless claims rise to 885,000 as layoffs remain elevated amid resurgence of virusUpdated
WASHINGTON (AP) — US jobless claims rise to 885,000 as layoffs remain elevated amid resurgence of virus.
Most Popular
-
1
Elk Township requests additional ORV enforcemnet
-
2
Woman arrested after array of animals found in home
-
3
From seed to sale: Marijuana industry 'growing' in Western Michigan
-
4
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Are stun guns legal?
-
5
Tom Lounsbury: 'Rabbitat' a great place to enjoy outdoors in winter
-
6
Family: Black man shot by deputy held a sandwich, not a gun
-
7
Driver of truck that killed 5 bicyclists facing DUI charge
View Comments
© 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.