https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/Alert-US-jobless-claims-fall-to-751-000-as-15684764.php
Alert: US jobless claims fall to 751,000 as layoffs remain high nearly 8 months after virus struck economyUpdated
WASHINGTON (AP) — US jobless claims fall to 751,000 as layoffs remain high nearly 8 months after virus struck economy.
Most Popular
-
1
Lake County launches new effort to expand broadband access
-
2
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
-
3
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Department Programs & Initiatives
-
4
Pastor's Pen: Was Jesus really perfect or not?
-
5
Evart resident strikes it rich with hunting and fishing
-
6
Road Commission program will help fund local roads
-
7
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Evening' game
-
8
Board of commissioners look at county vehicle policy
-
9
Nestle Waters partners with American Academy of Pediatrics
-
10
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Midday' game
View Comments
© 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.