https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/Alert-US-jobless-claims-dip-to-900-000-as-15887045.php
Alert: US jobless claims dip to 900,000 as layoffs remain high with economy in grip of virusUpdated
WASHINGTON (AP) — US jobless claims dip to 900,000 as layoffs remain high with economy in grip of virus.
Most Popular
-
1
The 'vampire buck' - a rare and very unique trophy
-
2
Local Family has ties to newest state park, Underground Railroad
-
3
Baldwin Promise Zone wins Inaugural Promise Keeper Award
-
4
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
-
5
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Returnables for Charity Campaign
-
6
SHERIFF'S CORNER: "Can I bum a smoke?"
-
7
Get $200 off a MYX bike, plus free shipping
View Comments
© 2021 Hearst Communications, Inc.