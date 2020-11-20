https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/Alert-US-government-executes-man-convicted-of-15741563.php
Alert: US government executes man convicted of killing Texas teenager; 8th federal death sentence carried out this yearUpdated
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — US government executes man convicted of killing Texas teenager; 8th federal death sentence carried out this year.
