https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/Alert-US-government-executes-drug-trafficker-for-15872763.php
Alert: US government executes drug trafficker for Virginia gang killings, despite his COVID-19 infection last monthUpdated
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — US government executes drug trafficker for Virginia gang killings, despite his COVID-19 infection last month.
Most Popular
-
1
SHERIFF'S CORNER: "Can I bum a smoke?"
-
2
FiveCAP making a difference since 1964
-
3
Baldwin resident plans 'Share the Warmth' event
-
4
COVID update: 58 receive vaccine in Lake County
-
5
Hometown hero: Reserve deputy earns Lifesaving Award
-
6
Lake County Community Events Calendar
-
7
My Social Security not just for retirees
-
8
Pastor's Pen: Was Jesus really perfect or not?
-
9
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
-
10
Get cashmere sweaters for $40 during Macy's Black Friday sale
View Comments
© 2021 Hearst Communications, Inc.