Alert: US expert panel endorses Johnson & Johnson's one-dose COVID-19 vaccine; FDA will make final decision soonUpdated
WASHINGTON (AP) — US expert panel endorses Johnson & Johnson's one-dose COVID-19 vaccine; FDA will make final decision soon.
