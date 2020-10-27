https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/Alert-US-consumer-confidence-dips-slightly-in-15677900.php
Alert: US consumer confidence dips slightly in October as coronavirus cases riseUpdated
WASHINGTON (AP) — US consumer confidence dips slightly in October as coronavirus cases rise.
Most Popular
-
1
Evart resident strikes it rich with hunting and fishing
-
2
Fishing continues to be a struggle for anglers
-
3
Reader questions if some kept quiet about plot in Luther
-
4
Road Commission program will help fund local roads
-
5
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
-
6
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Concealed and Open Carry Laws
-
7
Webber officials continue discussion on camping, RV ordinance
-
8
Board of commissioners look at county vehicle policy
-
9
Pastor's Pen: Was Jesus really perfect or not?
-
10
Salvation Army implements diaper giveaway program during coronavirus pandemic
View Comments
© 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.