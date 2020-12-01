https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/Alert-US-construction-spending-jumps-1-3-in-15765729.php
Alert: US construction spending jumps 1.3% in October for fifth straight monthly gainUpdated
WASHINGTON (AP) — US construction spending jumps 1.3% in October for fifth straight monthly gain.
