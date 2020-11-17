https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/Alert-US-Hurricane-Center-says-Iota-makes-15732348.php
Alert: US Hurricane Center says Iota makes landfall on Nicaragua coast as dangerous Category 4 stormUpdated
MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — US Hurricane Center says Iota makes landfall on Nicaragua coast as dangerous Category 4 storm.
Most Popular
-
1
Michigan governor says she has authority for stay-home order
-
2
Anglers still finding a few opportunities
-
3
Commissioners discuss ORVs, use of county-owned vehicles
-
4
SHERIFF'S CORNER: The Basic Eviction Process
-
5
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
-
6
'Campers vs. residents' sends bad vibe in Webber Township
-
7
Four Baldwin athletes join coaching staff
-
8
Lake County Historical Society announces summer concert series
-
9
Dolphins earn 5th straight win by beating Chargers 29-21
-
10
TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast
View Comments
© 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.