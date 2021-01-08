https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/Alert-US-Capitol-Police-says-officer-injured-15854847.php
Alert: US Capitol Police says officer injured responding to 'riots' diesPublished
WASHINGTON (AP) — US Capitol Police says officer injured responding to 'riots' dies.
