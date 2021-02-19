https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/Alert-UK-top-court-rules-Uber-drivers-are-15962452.php
Alert: UK top court rules Uber drivers are workers, not self employed, in decision with big implications for its business modelUpdated
LONDON (AP) — UK top court rules Uber drivers are workers, not self employed, in decision with big implications for its business model.
