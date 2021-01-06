https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/Alert-UK-judge-denies-bail-to-WikiLeaks-15849578.php
Alert: UK judge denies bail to WikiLeaks’ Assange despite rejecting US extradition bid, saying he must stay in British prisonUpdated
LONDON (AP) — UK judge denies bail to WikiLeaks’ Assange despite rejecting US extradition bid, saying he must stay in British prison.
