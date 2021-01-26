https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/Alert-UK-coronavirus-death-toll-passes-100-000-15898972.php
Alert: UK coronavirus death toll passes 100,000, according to government dataUpdated
LONDON (AP) — UK coronavirus death toll passes 100,000, according to government data.
