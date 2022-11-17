Alert: UK Treasury chief expands windfall tax on profits of oil, gas companies in emergency budget aimed at stabilizing economy

LONDON (AP) — UK Treasury chief expands windfall tax on profits of oil, gas companies in emergency budget aimed at stabilizing economy.
