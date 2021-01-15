https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/Alert-U-S-retail-sales-fell-0-7-in-December-as-15873413.php
Alert: U.S. retail sales fell 0.7% in December as shoppers kept away from stores as virus cases roseUpdated
NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. retail sales fell 0.7% in December as shoppers kept away from stores as virus cases rose.
Most Popular
-
1
SHERIFF'S CORNER: "Can I bum a smoke?"
-
2
DNR says ice fishing is becoming more widespread
-
3
FiveCAP making a difference since 1964
-
4
COVID update: 58 receive vaccine in Lake County
-
5
Lake County Community Events Calendar
-
6
Baldwin resident plans 'Share the Warmth' event
-
7
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
-
8
Township officials look into ongoing blight issues
-
9
Lake County 4-H program reflects on the positives of 2020
-
10
Get cashmere sweaters for $40 during Macy's Black Friday sale
View Comments
© 2021 Hearst Communications, Inc.