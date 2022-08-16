Alert: U.S. officials say Arizona, Nevada and Mexico will get less Colorado River water after reservoir levels hit critical low

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — U.S. officials say Arizona, Nevada and Mexico will get less Colorado River water after reservoir levels hit critical low.
