Skip to main content
Currently Reading
Alert: U.S. judge overturns California's three-decade-old ban on assault weapons
Subscribe
Subscribe
e-edition
Sign In
Home
Forms
News
Sports
Obituaries
Outdoors
Classifieds
Opinion
E-Edition
Subscriber Services
Most Popular
Back to the Bricks Promo Tour 2021
Hollister Park announces June activities
SHERIFF'S CORNER: A review of ORV rules and laws
Northern Michigan hops company blossoms into industry leader
DAYS GONE BY: A Railroad Without a Track: The fate of the Nirvana and...
Former Baldwin all-stater keeping busy
School district agrees to pay $3M in bullied child's suicide
Alert: US employers added a modest 559,000 jobs in May, rebounding from...
News
Alert: U.S. judge overturns California's three-decade-old ban on assault weapons
June 4, 2021
Updated: June 4, 2021 11:44 p.m.
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Comments
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — U.S. judge overturns California’s three-decade-old ban on assault weapons.
More News
Ted & Dale classic set for Saturday
BALDWIN - A popular golf event takes place at the Marquette Trails Golf Course on Saturday. It's...
Sportsman club continues with fund-raiser
BALDWIN -- Lake County Sportsman Club president Len Todd said he is still looking for volunteers...
Pine River catcher having solid season
LEROY – Austin Dean is a pitcher and catcher for Pine River’s baseball team, who has been getting...
Women's golf league popular at Marquette Trails
BALDWIN -- Kathy Vandonkelaar has worked at the Marquette Trails Golf Course on and off since...