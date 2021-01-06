https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/Alert-U-S-judge-allows-oil-and-gas-lease-sales-15848933.php
Alert: U.S. judge allows oil and gas lease sales in Alaska’s Arctic National Wildlife Refuge amid environmental concernsUpdated
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — U.S. judge allows oil and gas lease sales in Alaska’s Arctic National Wildlife Refuge amid environmental concerns.
