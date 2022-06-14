Alert: U.S. Open to allow tennis players from Russia, Belarus to compete after Wimbledon ban

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. Open to allow tennis players from Russia, Belarus to compete after Wimbledon ban.
- Lake County deputies take alligator into custody after pursuit
- Michigan Legislative Roll Call: House votes to authorization...
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: A review of ORV rules and laws
- Lake County Children's Trust Fund receives $500 donation
- Michigan House hopeful Joseph Fox running for 101th District
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
- Highlights from the bills that recently became law in Michigan
Most Popular
- Those who use Merrillville Road in the Webber Township will soon have a smoother stretch from...
- An online purchase of a Michigan Lottery ticket has won someone $25,000 a year for life.
- He was aboard the USS Bayfield as it made its way into Utah Beach on June 6, 1944. Berra was a...
- The Lake County Sheriff’s Office charitable campaign presented a check for $500 to the Lake...