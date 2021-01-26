https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/Alert-Trump-impeachment-case-handed-off-to-15897370.php
Alert: Trump impeachment case handed off to Senate after formal procession across CapitolUpdated
WASHINGTON (AP) — Trump impeachment case handed off to Senate after formal procession across Capitol.
Most Popular
-
1
The 'vampire buck' - a rare and very unique trophy
-
2
Girl, 15, fatally stabbed; 4 younger girls arrested
-
3
Conservation officer impressed with ice fishing activity
-
4
Some anglers enjoying solid ice fishing
-
5
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
-
6
Announcement of Yosemite hiker's death delayed nearly a week
-
7
Man charged with killing 91-year-old stepfather
View Comments
© 2021 Hearst Communications, Inc.