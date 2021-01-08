https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/Alert-Trump-condemns-supporters-who-rioted-at-15854347.php
Alert: Trump condemns supporters who rioted at Capitol, concedes to Biden in new videoPublished
WASHINGTON (AP) — Trump condemns supporters who rioted at Capitol, concedes to Biden in new video.
