Alert: Tropical Storm Ian forms in Caribbean, with forecasters saying it could hit Cuba and then South Florida next week

CAGUAS, Puerto Rico (AP) — Tropical Storm Ian forms in Caribbean, with forecasters saying it could hit Cuba and then South Florida next week.
