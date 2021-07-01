Skip to main content
Alert: Tropical Storm Elsa, 5th named storm of the year, forms in the Atlantic
Alert: Tropical Storm Elsa, 5th named storm of the year, forms in the Atlantic
July 1, 2021
Updated: July 1, 2021 6:02 a.m.
MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Elsa, 5th named storm of the year, forms in the Atlantic.
