https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/Alert-Treasury-Department-says-US-budget-deficit-15791818.php
Alert: Treasury Department says US budget deficit ran 25.1% higher in first 2 months of budget year as COVID spending soaredUpdated
WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Department says US budget deficit ran 25.1% higher in first 2 months of budget year as COVID spending soared.
Most Popular
-
1
From seed to sale: Marijuana industry 'growing' in Western Michigan
-
2
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Random Laws, Volume II
-
3
Salvation Army implements diaper giveaway program during coronavirus pandemic
-
4
Mental Health Matters: Coping with Seasonal Affective Disorder
-
5
'Campers vs. residents' sends bad vibe in Webber Township
-
6
Baldwin restaurant a total loss after Wednesday blaze
-
7
Hunter has success in Lake County
-
8
Results for Nov. 3 election races in Lake County
-
9
Baldwin athletes waiting to see if sports will resume next week
-
10
BOOK BUZZ
View Comments
© 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.