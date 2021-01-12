https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/Alert-Top-ranked-Alabama-beats-No-3-Ohio-State-15863231.php
Alert: Top-ranked Alabama beats No. 3 Ohio State 52-24 to win its sixth national championship under coach Nick SabanPublished
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Top-ranked Alabama beats No. 3 Ohio State 52-24 to win its sixth national championship under coach Nick Saban.
