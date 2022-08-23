Alert: Tina Forte wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in New York's 14th Congressional District.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Tina Forte wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in New York's 14th Congressional District.
- Jones' Homemade Ice Cream celebrates 80 years of scoops
- Luther woman dedicates bench 43 years after mother's murder
- Convicted sex offender sentenced to 25 years for child porn
- Marijuana smoking hangs over Whitmer kidnap plot trial
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: A review of ORV rules and laws
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: 'Do you know why I stopped you?'
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: The three basic ORV road rules
- More than half of Michiganders with E. coli ate food at Wendy's
Most Popular
- According to her obituary, Moss got her education at the University of Michigan and Cleary...
- McDonald's plans to test U.S. customer reviews on the Chicken Big Mac, for a limited time. Here's...
- A "fast-moving" multi-state E. coli outbreak resulted in 43 Michigan residents falling ill from...
- As the coronavirus spread worldwide and began to take its toll in the U.S., Fauci became the...