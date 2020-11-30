https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/Alert-Tigray-regional-leader-urges-Ethiopia-s-PM-15762342.php
Alert: Tigray regional leader urges Ethiopia's PM to 'stop the madness' and asserts that fighting continues 'on every front'Updated
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Tigray regional leader urges Ethiopia's PM to 'stop the madness' and asserts that fighting continues 'on every front.'
