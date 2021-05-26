Skip to main content
Alert: 'The Very Hungry Caterpillar' author Eric Carle dies at 91, family says
News
Alert: 'The Very Hungry Caterpillar' author Eric Carle dies at 91, family says
May 26, 2021
Updated: May 26, 2021 7:29 p.m.
NEW YORK (AP) — 'The Very Hungry Caterpillar' author Eric Carle dies at 91, family says.
