Alert: The UN votes to keep key border crossing from Turkey to Syria's rebel-held northwest open for critical aid deliveries

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The UN votes to keep key border crossing from Turkey to Syria's rebel-held northwest open for critical aid deliveries.
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: 'Don't tell me I can't film in public, cop-er!!"
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: 'You mean I need an ORV title?'
- Pray for Damar: Public prayer blitz follows Hamlin collapse
- No. 10 UCLA blows 18-point lead, hangs on to beat USC 60-58
- Passing the torch: 75-year-old Cloud 9 Resort gets new owners
- Bread of Life Pantry in Baldwin increases families served in 2022
- Lake County deputies recognized at 2022 award ceremony
Most Popular
- During a recent award ceremony, the Lake County Sheriff's Office recognized deputies who have...
- It was a memorable year in 2022 for Lake County Sports.
- The Baldwin boys basketball team was set to return to action Thursday of this week at home...
- Winter storm causes cancelations over holiday weekend leaving snow, slick roads.