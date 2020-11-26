https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/Alert-The-UN-says-shortages-are-now-very-15755684.php
Alert: The UN says shortages are now 'very critical' in Ethiopia’s embattled Tigray region, and 1 million people are displacedUpdated
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The UN says shortages are now 'very critical' in Ethiopia’s embattled Tigray region, and 1 million people are displaced.
Most Popular
-
1
Walmart just changed when its PS5 Black Friday deals go live
-
2
Sheriff's office: Body found on side of road
-
3
Get this VIZIO 70 inch TV for under $500 for Black Friday
-
4
Fatal train collision
-
5
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
-
6
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Department Programs & Initiatives
-
7
Results for Nov. 3 election races in Lake County
-
8
Hunters having varying degrees of success
-
9
Hunters bring deer to DNR check station
-
10
Police investigate death of woman following house fire
View Comments
© 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.