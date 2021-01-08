https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/Alert-The-U-S-has-recorded-more-than-4-000-15855406.php
Alert: The U.S. has recorded more than 4,000 daily deaths from COVID-19 for the first time.Updated
NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. has recorded more than 4,000 daily deaths from COVID-19 for the first time.
Most Popular
-
1
Baldwin restaurant a total loss after Wednesday blaze
-
2
Capitol Police rejected offers of federal help to quell mob
-
3
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Strange laws of the U.S., Part I
-
4
Chupps celebrate 70 years together
-
5
WIliams recalls athletic excellent of Brandon Childress in two sports
-
6
Biogen agrees to pay $22M to settle kickback allegations
-
7
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 5' game
View Comments
© 2021 Hearst Communications, Inc.